Carolyn DeLay will portray Betsy Ross in character and costume during a program for the Cass County Genealogy Society on Thursday, June 23 at 1 p.m. in the Atlantic Library Meeting Room. The portrayal will include the life of Betsy Ross, her involvement with the American Flag and the changes that have been made in the flag over the years. She will also give information on the Iowa State Flag that celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021. The program is free and open to the public.
