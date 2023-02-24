Red Cross Blood Drive set for March 3

The Griswold Student Council is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood drive on Friday, March 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the high school gym. The goal for this drive is to collect 35 units. Through the American Red Cross High school scholarship program, Griswold schools have the opportunity to help others, while also helping establish a scholarship fund to benefit students as they move on to higher education.

