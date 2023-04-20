SWIPCO seeks loan applicants for the Revolving Loan Fund

Atlantic – Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) has over $500,000 available to lend in its Business Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) program and is looking for qualified applicants. These RLF dollars may be used in conjunction with local lenders, to provide gap financing, or to serve businesses that have otherwise been turned down from a financial institution.

