ATLANTIC — Due to the chance of winter weather around the corner, the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department will begin closing all the Sunnyside Roads Friday morning on Dec. 10. The closed roads do not mean then end of fun at Sunnyside Park. Stay tuned for all the winter recreation available and other updates on our Facebook page.
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 81%
- Feels Like: 30°
- Heat Index: 37°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 30°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:34:55 AM
- Sunset: 04:50:18 PM
- Dew Point: 31°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. High 53F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Overcast. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High 36F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
