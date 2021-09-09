Sept. 2
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber was the guest speaker, arranged by member Sharol Andersen. Barber first of all thanked the entire community for their help and support within the school system, and especially with the reorganization of classes while the Middle School is being repaired from the fire this summer.
The temporary classrooms are in use, and as opportunities for improvement occur, they are being made. The Atlantic Fire Department plus others from the area did an outstanding job controlling the fire, and putting it out. The insurance company is funding the cleanup and repair work, and it is progressing well.
Steve also explained about the “Orange Glow” the school is engaged in. This lends well to a more positive environment for learning. (for more details, see ANT Sept. 4 issue).
Installation of officers for the 2021-2022 Kiwanis Year, which begins Oct. 1, will be Sept. 23 at The Venue. Our annual Ministerial Appreciation Luncheon is Sept. 30 at noon at the Fist Church of Christ. Kiwanis will have a booth at the BPW Fall Craft Show on Oct 23.
Kiwanis meet each Thursday at Pizza Ranch. Guests are always welcome.