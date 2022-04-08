The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a Wildflower Walk - to see one of best views in Southwest Iowa to observe spring woodland wildflowers right here outside Atlantic! The program will be held at the Pellett Memorial Woods, located just outside of Atlantic, one half of a mile north and three quarters of a mile east of the KJAN radio station, on April 30 at 9 a.m., and is free to the public. Oak Strollers Nature Club for Families are welcome to join at this event.
"We invite you to walk through the early spring wildflowers with our naturalist. Learn the names, uses and history of these Wildflowers," organizers said.