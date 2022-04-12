HARLAN – Southwest Iowa Planning Council recently worked with the Shelby County Fair board to secure a $25,000 grant for upgrades to infrastructure and amenities. The money comes from Iowa West Foundation, which routinely assists with projects throughout southwest Iowa.
“Funding through the Iowa West Foundation will allow us to make improvements and additions to the fairgrounds. As a result, we will be able to host bigger events and attract more visitors, which we see as a benefit for all of Shelby County,” said Darren Goshorn, Shelby County Fair Board President. Goshorn added, “The Shelby County Fair Corporation is extremely grateful for being awarded this grant.”
The funds from the grant will be used toward construction of new public restrooms; providing 14 additional camper hook-ups for electricity, water and sewer; and providing a non-potable water source that consists of a new well and two storage tanks.
The Iowa West Foundation is committed to helping communities achieve their dreams. Letters of Inquiry (the first step in the grant application process) are accepted year-round with deadlines of Jan. 1, May. 1 and Sept. 1 prior to each of the three grants cycles. For more information on the application process, a virtual grants workshop will be held on April 22. Details and registration can be found at: www.iowawestfoundation.org.