Jim and Denise Finnell of Atlantic will celebrate their 50 Anniversary on May 12. The couple was married on May 12, 1972 in Pasadena, Texas. The couple’s children, Danielle (Tony), Michelle, and John (Hava) as well as their grandchildren, Shelby, Kaytlyn, Aubry and Ashley are planning a card shower in their honor. Send cards and well wishes to them at: Jim and Denise Finnell. 307 West Seventh Street, Atlantic Iowa 50022.

