Jim and Denise Finnell of Atlantic will celebrate their 50 Anniversary on May 12. The couple was married on May 12, 1972 in Pasadena, Texas. The couple’s children, Danielle (Tony), Michelle, and John (Hava) as well as their grandchildren, Shelby, Kaytlyn, Aubry and Ashley are planning a card shower in their honor. Send cards and well wishes to them at: Jim and Denise Finnell. 307 West Seventh Street, Atlantic Iowa 50022.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
During the Patty Hannon Band Concert, held on Sunday afternoon at the AHS Auditorium, the high school band play a selection entitled "Poem," and it was dedicated to Avery Andersen, who passed away last December. The video shows AHS Band Instructor Jarrod O'Donnell introducing the selection a…
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP TRACK: A preview of the Bruce Henderson Invitational
- Dorsey trial gets change of venue
- PREP TRACK: Griswold competitive at Corner meet
- SWIFT launches Duke Rentals Kayak Series for student anglers
- Area Police Reports
- PREP TRACK: Riverside girls win five events at WIC, take third
- Caution: Sharp Left Turn Ahead
- Iowa Aviation Museum inductees announced
- PREP TRACK: CAM boys win RVC title
- And They're Off! Families, individuals bundled up for cool temperatures for Color Run
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.