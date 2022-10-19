CAM 4 Kids PTO at Fall Festival

A CAM 4 Kids PTO booth, from the Fall Festival earlier this year.

ANITA — There’s spooky stuff coming up in Anita!

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible.

Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos