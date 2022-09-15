Family and friends are holding an open house to celebrate Bill Juhls' 90th Birthday on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Downtowners Cafe Party Room, located at 222 Chestnut Street in Atlantic, from 2 to 4 p.m.
