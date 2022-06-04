Life is not linear. It feels so at times. We are born and then we are headed towards ‘the finish line’. Granted a lot of life and joy and heartache and happiness and mistakes and triumphs happen between those two defining moments. Whether we think about it daily or weekly, we are usually looking forward towards something. Forward towards a goal, looking forward to a vacation, looking ahead happens every day. Looking ahead at our calendars, looking ahead at the day’s schedule, looking ahead on what size clothes we will need to buy our kids for the next season.
But life is not linear, nor is it any one snapshot moment in time. Really great seasons of joy and happiness can change into seasons of heartache and disappointment. Life is not linear and the sum of our lives is not a single snapshot moment from a single season. How great is that? Sure, it would be great if real life could be just the highlight reels of social media. The moments we are bursting at seem to share with the world. But that’s not the reality.
The reality is each of our lives have so many areas of focus. Marriage, parenting, our health, work, volunteering, hobbies, second jobs, dreams, and goals. We will not always be excellent all the time at all of the things. It’s impossible to live a life of perfection. Everyone’s degree of what that means will certainly differ. But it is the truth. Some truths live behind closed doors and some, don’t.
We can be an excellent parent, employee, and spouse, while also being so imperfect and flawed in other areas.
As we continue looking forward, as we grasp onto what is good and reflect on what needs to change, just remember that life is not linear. There will be highs and lows, and that is all part of the realness of it all.
Any other version we are expected to believe just isn’t true.
Until Next Week,
Mallory