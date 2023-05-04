The Tuesday Music Club celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding with a Special Program and Guest Day held on April 4 at the Central Church of Christ, with over 60 attending.
President Robin Drake gave the welcome and Secretary Elsa Casey called the roll with 21 members introducing their guests. Treasurer Nancy Lynch gave recognition to the eight former members who were present and the year they joined. These included Peggy King (1970), Nancy Potter (1976), Cindy Nichols (1979), Ceal Schwartz (1980), Sharol Steinbeck (1980), Kathy Govig (1986), Pat McCauley (2003), and Judy Duhn (2012). Dignitaries attending were Brad Rhine, Griswold Mayor, Megan Harding, Griswold Public Library, Sheryl Owen, Griswold City Manager, Carol Smith, Our Lady of Grace Music Leader, and Donna Forsythe, editor Griswold American.
Vice-president Michelle Hartfield recognized members attending according to the decade they joined. Lila Hoogeveen, Robin Drake, and Jessica Jacobsen presented the Club History. One hundred years ago in March of 1923, Mrs. Fred (Stella) DeWitt and Mrs. H.D. (Dora) Turner met at the home of Mrs. Turner to discuss their desire of forming a musical study group in Griswold. As a result of this meeting, the club was founded on March 20, 1923. The first officers were: President, Mrs. Fred DeWitt; Vice-president, Mrs. C.S. Tompkins; Recording Secretary, Mrs. F.N. Hopson; Corresponding Secretary, Mrs. Cecil Grennell; and Treasurer, Mrs. H.D. Turner. There were 21 charter members. The club motto is “Let us make good music popular and popular music good.” The purpose of the Tuesday Music Club is to foster and promote music and interest in music and to encourage an appreciation of good music in the home and community. Club colors are yellow and white, and the club flower is the daffodil. From 1923 to 1942, the club met in members’ homes twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesdays, but since 1942, it meets on the first Tuesday of each month from September through May.
The Music Club promotes interest in music by donating a monetary gift each year to the Griswold Elementary School Fifth Grade for their annual trip to the Omaha or Des Moines Symphony. A monetary gift has also been given to the Griswold Jazz Band and to the Cass County Chorale to purchase music. A monetary gift is also given to the County Fair’s “Share the Fun” in Cass, East Pottawattamie, and Montgomery County Fairs for the musical performance that best represents music.
The Archive Table in the Family Life Center displayed new scrapbooks which contain all 100 club program books in addition to photos and newspaper clippings. Also displayed were sheet music from 100 years, names of all past presidents, and a list of the 183 members throughout the years. For many years the club gave eighth grade honor awards during the eighth-grade recognition day. On display was the trophy awarded to Shirley Bees Drake in 1950.
Entertainment for the afternoon began with the Griswold High School Jazz Choir, consisting of Grant Adams, Bri Carlton, Jayson Davis, Hailei Hoyt, Grant Rogers, Camben Rossell, Kate Tischer, and Sierra Weilage. They sang “Come Rain or Come Shine” and “Blue Skies” accompanied by their instructor Elsa Casey. Eileen Denne played a South Pacific medley on the piano as she did at the 50th celebration. The “Sweet Adelines,” consisting of Elsa Casey, Laura Amos, Nancy Lynch, and Donna Perdue, sang “Meet Me in St.Louis” and “That Old Country Church.” Carolyn Sindt sang an Easter medley complete with her Easter bonnet, accompanied by Eileen Denne. Doris Rieken performed a piano solo, “Any Dream Will Do.” A video was played of songs and performers of the most recognizable songs of the past 100 years. In closing, everyone sang “America, the Beautiful” sung at the first meeting of Tuesday Music Club and members sang the “Doxology.”
Following the program cake, mints, nuts, coffee and punch were served in the Family Life Center. The tables were decorated with bouquets of daffodils and a beautifully decorated cake in yellow and white daffodils.
Immediately following the celebration, several members took a daffodil bouquet and a piece of anniversary cake to former member Mary Pelzer at the Griswold Care Center.
Committees for the celebration included: Guest Book and Greeter-Laura Amos; Invitations-Jan Brown, Michelle Hartfield, Nancy Lynch, Linda Parker; Decorations-Donna Reimers, Eileen Denne, Doris Rieken, Cathy Vannausdle; Program-Lila Hoogeveen, Robin Drake, Jessica Jacobsen; Food-Shirley Bierbaum, Fern Lindvall, Pat Barnes, Carolyn Sindt; Publicity-Sandy Kneisel, Donna Perdue. Archive-Linda Parker, Donna Perdue, Nancy Lynch, Laura Amos.
The Tuesday Music Club 100th Anniversary program was recorded and can be seen at this link: