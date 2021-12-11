ELK HORN — A display by the Danish Windmill took first place honors — three times over — in a unique shopping location in Des Moines recently.
The Christkindlmarket, held Dec. 2-5, is a European-style open air holiday market, and was held in Principal Park. Lisa Steen Riggs, Mill Manager; Julie Jensen Sol and Mike Riggs spent time working the booth during the event.
Christkindlmarket officials announced the results of their 2021 Vendor of Choice Awards: The Danish Windmill’s booth took first place in People’s Choice, Best Display and Most Authentic.
Julie Jensen Soll of the Danish Windmill said that this was the Mill’s second visit to the Christkindlmarket — they were on hand in 2019, and the event was virtual in 2020.
“It was lots of fun,” Soll said, noting that the Christkindlmarket officials said about 50,000 people visited the market in 2019. “It was easily that number (of people) again this year,” she said.
“There was record attendance and the sales of our Scandinavian products were exceptional,” said Riggs. “Attendees who shop our collection of traditional decorations, food and gifts get to experience the genuine coziness and hygge of the Danish Christmas time, just as we know it.”
She said, “We enjoy participating in the Christkindlmarket and appreciate the Rasmussen Group’s sponsorship of our booth.”
For those looking for a unique gift but missed the market in Des Moines, the Danish Windmill is open 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. You can also find them on Facebook at Danish Windmill, or on line at http://www.danishwindmill.com/