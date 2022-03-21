Over $4,000 raised at pancake supper

ATLANTIC – Over $4,000 was raised at the 4-H Pancake Supper held earlier this week, with over 400 people attending.
The money raised goes into the 4-H Endowment fund, and allows the county to waive the $30 fee for exhibitors to participate in 4-H. It is also used for scholarships, and other youth programs. There were also silent auction items for sale that were part of the total raised.
Kate Olson, Extension County Director, said the number attending increased by about 100 this year compared to last year, which was only drive through carry out due to the pandemic.
“Last year with the drive through, we had about 300 people,” Olson said. “I think our record is 500, but 400 is good. We were busy all night. It was good to see everybody coming back out and having fun.”
