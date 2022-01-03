The first line of lyrics in the song “A long December” by Counting Crows says, “A long December, and there’s reason to believe maybe this year will be better than the last.”
Maybe this December, or this year, or the past four have felt long to you. Maybe the ending of 2021 and the rushing in of 2022 feels too overwhelming to process, yet your mind is frantically trying to catch the train because it’s already plunging down the track.
Or maybe you actually feel the opposite? Maybe 2021 was your year and 2022 is feeling all sorts of dreams meet goals plus happy memories and victories. I love that!!
This mini-moment of reading on this first Saturday of the New Year is for all of us. No matter where you land on the feeling spectrum that is the end and the beginning, of anything.
I cannot tell you how many New Years Eve’s I have sat in a heart over-full of emotions, not always the warmest and coziest kinds.
When dreams and plans do not go as hoped, for one year, or three years, or eleven, New Years brings the natural newness of a fresh start and yet the traumatic reality that this year wasn’t the year, either. It’s hard. It is hard to stand on the refreshed faith the New Year promises, when the last one hurt you so bad and you aren’t sure you trust the new one enough yet to step into it fully.
But it’s coming either way. So what do you do?
I wish I had an easy explanation or how-to manual on navigating the New Year and the hub-bub of dreams and goals talk, while your heart is crushed. I wish I could look you in the eyes and tell you the fact that you kept pushing is victory enough, so take a minute to honor the tenacity and determination that clearly must come from the marrow of your bones. I wish I had a way to hold your hands and tell you,”I am proud of you for pushing through, and waking up, and walking forward, when some days (or most) you want to just crumble. I cannot wait to see what 2022 brings you!”
But maybe you feel the opposite? Maybe this was your year. Maybe the business launched, and the baby happened, and the perfect house was purchased. I wish I could high five you and hold your hand, and tell you “Well done — I am so proud of you! I cannot wait to see what 2022 brings you!”
Beginnings and endings happen in the midst of both victory and heartbreak and are what I believe is the key to processing any season we find ourselves in.
Maybe your December or year was a little mix of both some beginnings and endings. Maybe the good and the bad and the beautiful and the brutal, all melded together to form this life we all walk through each day. Isn’t that a little how it goes? Sometimes the brutal is more evident and sometimes the beautiful — so breathtaking we try to convince ourselves we don’t deserve it.
Either way — both are coming. Beginnings and endings, and brutal and beautiful events will be threads of reality in our future — no matter what it holds.
Each season and within it each day has new beginnings. A fresh chance to look at our world through a perspective that will shape our days. What perspective did we have in 2021 and is it what we want to take with us in to 2022? How did your current perspective serve you over the last year? I know mine could use a tightening, and…loosening in some areas.
2022 is here. We cannot stop the inevitability that the days will continue marching forward and by nature we will March with them. But we are not puppets on a string. We get the beautiful privilege of so much involvement in the days to come. It really is an honor. So what can we control and maintain as we step into this New Year?
Some basic thoughts on what we can take control of: Our perspective. The way to speak about ourselves and those around us. How much time we spend on social media. Maybe even 1-3 top-priority items for you or your family. For me a couple very manageable items on my 2022 list it look like:
I want to send one hand-written letter each month to someone
I want to drink 2 bottles of water a day
I want to master my sourdough starter and bread
I want to finish 3 books.
I have additional personal, spiritual, physical, etc, goals, but I can look at that list each day and know if I’m working towards those handful of movement-forward moments within each day, then I’m happy with my goal progress.
For some, these are such small simple goals, and yet for me, they feel exciting and attainable. I’ve spent so many years pushing and dreaming for big exciting goals — and don’t get me wrong, I want those still too, (and have them for 2022!). But a few years back I knew I needed smaller, more manageably realistic goals that I had some
Say in, to help shift my perspective that just because the one or two big things I’d prayed for that year, didn’t happen — so many simple victorious moments throughout the inevitable days, did happen.
So what do we do about those heartbreaks from this year or years past that continue creeping into each New Year with us? I believe when we experience the loss of something physical or the ongoing loss of a yet unrealized dream, we have to honor it honestly. Be honest about the hurt, but look for the opportunity to honor it as well. Ask ourselves how do I want this specific thing to continue serving me. Because it will continue serving your life in some way. Loss doesn’t disappear it more so dissipates a bit, and usually resurfaces while your in line at the grocery store and the 15 year old checker wonders why you’re crying over strawberries but it’s because he wore a shirt with strawberries. Grief cares not about location or proximity to the public when it bamboozles you outta thin air. So it’s going to be there. Maybe forever. It will look different in different seasons, but it will never leave. How do you want it shaping you? What narrative are you speaking over it and should that narrative be different?
By honoring what was or isn’t yet, it allows small spaces of our heart and head to heal, making way for whatever is coming in 2022. And by intentional acts of a perspective check-in, I think we can healthily exhale and step into today, and the days to come.
Maybe you like to pick a word that describes your year. An anchor that brings your perspective back. I have done that in the past, and might for this year too.
But here is what I plan to ask myself — often. Daily maybe but for sure weekly.
What do I need to honestly honor about this circumstance, feeling, situation, relationship, etc.
Does my perspective accurately reflect the truth. Do I need to shift my perspective to accurately reflect the truth?
How do I want to carry this out going forward. How do I want this experience to serve me? With bitterness? Regret? Anger? Or by honoring and respecting what did or didn’t happen can I try, to
Shift my heart to find pieces of joy, love, faith, and hope, packed into every circumstance? And when I do, I’ll begin to see those threads in almost everything I encounter. And that will most certainly change my perspective, which changes the environment I bring to the table and those around me, and thus send ripples of hope out into the world.
Ask yourself this:
2021 was:
I’d like…
2022 to be:
Now, what is a small, intentional, step you can take to honor and/or celebrate whatever you wrote about 2021? And as you look at what you wrote for 2022, take time to think about how it would feel if what you wrote happened. And pick one thing you can do today to start stepping into 2022. Because it’s here, and I cannot wait to see what it holds for you!
“Though my life may not look as though I’d dreamed or planned or hoped, in its entirety, there are miracle moments in the mundane of days that take my breath away. And when I stop and pause and my perspective shifts to all the realized dreams and love and joy, It is in the acknowledgment of these moments, though not what I expected out of life, I know I am exactly where I am to be and my heart is at peace. It’s where I feel the most, me!” — my journal entry January 4, 2017, after our 5th failed infertility procedure.
We can do this friends. Wishing you a very Happy New Year!
Until next week,
Mallory
