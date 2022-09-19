Feral Cats

Dr. James Cunningham talked about feral cats in Audubon, some health issues related to them, like fleas or rabies, and difficulties live trapping them.

 By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer

AUDUBON — Cats and dogs were the subject of discussion at the Audubon City Council meeting on Monday night. The council has been dealing with incidents of dogs at large, and drafted changes to the city ordinances to “put more teeth” into rules about dogs running at large, but citizens have also asked about what can be done about the large amount of feral cats in the city.

