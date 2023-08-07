Anita is hosting a mobile food pantry on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 16. A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. Mobile food pantries are available free of charge. Anyone in need is welcome, and no documentation is required. Each car can take food for up to two households at a time. Full details about the August 16 Mobile Pantry, as well as dates for upcoming mobile pantries in 2023, are listed below:
Anita Aug. 16 Mobile Food Pantry
Where: Anita Food Pantry (208 Chestnut St., Anita)
Time: 4-6 p.m.
2023 Dates: Oct. 18
Upcoming Pantries:
Atlantic 2023 Mobile Food Pantries
Where: Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th St., Atlantic)
Time: 4-6 p.m.
2023 Dates: Oct. 11
Massena 2023 Mobile Food Pantries
Where: Southwest Iowa Egg Coop (74877 Clarke Ave. Massena)
Time: 4:30-5 p.m.
2023 Dates: Oct. 11
Mobile pantry dates, times, and locations are subject to change. For the latest information on mobile pantries in Anita and Atlantic, visit https://foodbankheartland.org/food-resources/find-food/. For the latest information on Massena pantries, call (712) 779-3447
For information on upcoming events and local food, farmers markets, and food access activities, follow the Cass County Local Food Policy Council’s Facebook page @CassCountyLocalFood.