Prom Dress Pop-Up Shopping event set for Feb. 25, March 3

A Prom Dress Pop-Up Shopping event will be held Feb. 25 and March 3 at 804 Poplar Street in Atlantic. Hours on Feb. 25 are 9 a.m. to noon and hours on March 3 are noon to 3 p.m. There is no cost for the dresses or shoes available, but free will donation will be accepted for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, LLS Got Cure Age.

