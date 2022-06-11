"Flat Stanley" is a popular children's book that was often used in elementary school as a project where you sent Flat Stanley to family/friends around the world and then received pictures of him on his travels!
The Audubon Chamber is using this same concept for our "Flat Albert Event!” Stop in the Chamber office at 421 South Park Place in the afternoon to get a free "Flat Albert" and take him with you on all your summer travels! All they ask is that you take a picture with him at your destination(s) and post it to the Audubon Chamber Facebook page or post it to your page by tagging them and using #flatalbert.
There will be prizes for different categories such as most creative, farthest destination, most places traveled, etc!! You may call Molly at the Chamber if you have questions at 712/563-3780.