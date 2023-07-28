Cass County 4-H and FFA members have an opportunity to showcase their skills in evaluating livestock during the Livestock Judging Contest scheduled for Saturday, July 29. Registration will begin at 2 p.m. underneath the FFA Food Stand’s awning, and the contest will start at 3 p.m. at the Cass County Fairgrounds Outdoor Show Ring. Atlantic FFA advisor Eric Miller serves as superintendent, assisted by Coleen Babe.
Each 4-H club or FFA chapter may enter any number of teams to compete. Each team must consist of four members, with one designated as the captain. The top three scorers from the team will be entered for the entire team placing. Any number of individuals may also compete for an individual placing. All participants are automatically entered as individuals.
Four contest divisions (Cass County 4-H, Cass County FFA, out-of-county 4-H’ers, and Southwest District FFA) will be held simultaneously, using the same rules and livestock. A top team and top individual will be selected in each contest. The Cass County Fair livestock judging contest serves as the overall Southwest FFA district competition for 2023.
Livestock categories judged will include breeding and market beef, breeding and market sheep, breeding and market swine, and breeding and market goats, in addition to knowledge-based questions regarding livestock judging.