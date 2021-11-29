Nishna Valley Family YMCA
1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA
712-243-3934
Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com
Building and Pool Hours
Building Hours
Sunday noon-6 p.m.
Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Pool Hours
Sunday 1 – 5:30 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 - 7 p.m.
Friday 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.
Childwatch Hours
Monday - Friday 8-11:30 a.m.
Monday- Thursday 5-7:45 p.m.
No Friday p.m. or Weekend Childwatch
Holiday Hustle Cycling – IT’S BACK!
When: Nov. 29 – Dec. 16 (three week session)
Monday and Thursday
Time: 5:15-5:45 p.m.
Instructor: Jodie Hogue
Flying Sharks Swim Team
Must be Y member to participate in swim team
Registration is open now
Fee: $250 per swim (discount for multiple child per household)
Practice begins Nov. 1- Monday-Friday