Nishna Valley Family YMCA

1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA

712-243-3934

Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com

Building and Pool Hours

Building Hours

Sunday noon-6 p.m.

Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pool Hours

Sunday 1 – 5:30 p.m.

Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 - 7 p.m.

Friday 5:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.– 5:30 p.m.

Childwatch Hours

Monday - Friday 8-11:30 a.m.

Monday- Thursday 5-7:45 p.m.

No Friday p.m. or Weekend Childwatch

Holiday Hustle Cycling – IT’S BACK!

When: Nov. 29 – Dec. 16 (three week session)

Monday and Thursday

Time: 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Instructor: Jodie Hogue

Flying Sharks Swim Team

Must be Y member to participate in swim team

Registration is open now

Fee: $250 per swim (discount for multiple child per household)

Practice begins Nov. 1- Monday-Friday

