On Wednesday, Feb. 8, 53 members of the Atlantic FFA chapter competed in the Sub District Career Development Events at Atlantic High School. More than 30 members of the community also came out to judge the night's contests. Atlantic FFA President Dylan Comes said, “Tonight would not have been possible without the help of our community. They showed up to help judge and better prepare the advancing teams for Districts.”
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT WRESTLING: Griswold breaks state drought with qualifier; Riverside, CAM also get qualifiers
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE WRESTLING: Smith on to the semifinals for Atlantic
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE WRESTLING: Smith still in hunt for gold for Atlantic
- Area Police Reports
- On The Docket: Atlantic Man Arrested on Drug Charges
- IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls see season end
- Three Teens Charged From Short Pursuit Monday Night In Carroll
- Atlantic man arrested on an Assault charge in Audubon County
- IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL BASKETBALL: Atlantic, Harlan rubber match set after Trojans roll
- IOWA STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT – Area first-round matches
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.