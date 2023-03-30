Trevor Frederickson Memorial Scholarship available

Applications are now being accepted for the 14th Annual Trevor Frederickson Memorial Scholarship. Applications may be obtained from the Atlantic High School guidance office at 1201 E. 14th Street or the Atlantic High School website: www.atlanticiaschools.org.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- ALL-NT BASKETBALL: Grubbs, Sternberg lead all-area teams
- Audubon County Conservation Needs Help
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Atlantic boys' golfers hope experience, talent will lead them back to state
- Two vehicle accident Monday
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW – Griswold girls have good turnout
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: CAM girls' track looks forward to big season
- Iowa Severe Weather Awareness Week 2023 - Are You Weather Ready?
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Area girls' track preview
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Griswold golf has small numbers, but lots of talent
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: CAM girls have two out, boys have 10
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.