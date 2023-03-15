Bear Grove Blazers 4-H Meeting Minutes

On March 5, the Bear Grove Blazers 4-H club met at the Methodist Church. The Secretary's report and Treasurer's report were read and approved. Role call was what is your favorite movie? We then talked about some old business such as the weigh-in dates for livestock and bucket of junk workshop. We also talked about upcoming events such as the pancake supper and upcoming workshops. Lastly, we ended our meeting with some presentations and going over some recorded book papers.
