ATLANTIC — On July 1, the Cass County Landfill changed to a transfer station, closing down the open face landfill. That led to a lot of phone calls, according to Cass County Landfill Director Brandi Mericle.
“They heard the word closing, and they thought they had to bring all of their (trash) here by July 1,” she said.
The change is simple and for the average person bringing things out to the landfill, it won’t feel like a change at all. Questions like “can I still bring my trash out there?” and does the landfill still take recycling are both yes’s, Mericle said they were trying to keep it easy for customers.
“Now everything will come inside the building,” Mericle said, “Nobody will go up to the hill, and trash doesn’t get buried anymore.”
Instead, trash will get loaded into big trailers, which go down to the Loess Hills Landfill in Malvern.
While the operation seems the same for people dropping off trash, it is a big change for those at the landfill.
“Operations have completely changed, and we’re still making those adjustments right now. Every time you change something, there’s a learning curve,” she said.
One good thing: “Weather will never affect us again,” she added.
Making the changes are still in process, with some soil samples going to a lab in Arizona where they do a weather model for the last 20 years, she said. “It’s way above my pay grade to figure those things out.”
“I keep getting promised that someday I will have an ‘easy button,’” she said, but she hasn’t seen one yet.
A few years down the line, when they are fully settled in to the new process, and will have the hill covered and will only have to go up the hills to check on wells, Mericle said “we should be able to lower maintenance costs.”
In the meantime, they are trying to do what is needed to maintain good service to the county.
Mericle said other things like tires and household hazardous waste will still be accepted.
Costs for different categories of waste are listed on the website: https://www.casscountyia.gov/county-departments/landfill/
Solid waste and construction demo materials for example are $10 minimum, or 100/ton (5 cents per pound)
“White goods” like washers, dryers, microwaves, stoves, refrigerators, freezers, etc. are $15 each and cannot have food or garbage in them.
Tires range from $3 to $25 for a large tire on a rim.
E-waste like TVs, monitors, laptops, etc. are $10 for 19” and lower.
Check the website for information on things like used motor oil, batteries, lightbulbs and household hazardous materials.
One change that those bringing in larger pieces of waste, like construction or demolition materials, might notice is that those materials need to be chopped up a little smaller in order to fit in the trucks that are used for the transfer.
“Our contractors have been very good,” she said, about trying to remember that.
There are no current changes in cost — “No changes in price is one of the reasons we made the move to do this,” she said. “Our board has been looking at these costs and projecting out what 10 years would look like for us.”
It might seem counterintuitive that you could (go to being a transfer station) and do it cheaper this way,” she said. “But it is cheaper to haul out to a large landfill.”
Communities in the county and the unincorporated areas are part of a 28E agreement and will share in the costs related to closing the landfill — called post-closure costs. The costs are determined on a per capita basis, and the 28E members will continue to contribute to that, she said.
Overall, about $1.8 million is needed, and Mericle said they would be taking out a loan from a state revolving loan program, in order to get the longest term and lowest rates. Recently the board put a public notice in the paper explaining they would be borrowing $194,000 from the loan fund to pay for planning.“
The open faced landfill will be closed, Mericle said the plan was to use a natural vegetative cover. No more trash will go into the landfill, and the staff will continue to monitor any items of concern.
For example, they have had issues on the “back side” of the landfill, where it doesn’t have a liner. “Before we took over (previous owners) were burying garbage out there, and we had issues with garbage water leaking out,” she said. Since then the leakage has hit a plateau, “Nature is doing it’s thing, cleaning things up.”
And while the public might not notice a change, they might notice some things in the building when they drop off trash, like new trash loading equipment.
They might not notice a new use for older equipment — the landfill used a baling system to keep the landfill neat, and when they went to being a transfer station they are still able to use the equipment to bale things for recycling, like cardboard. On the other hand, if trash is being loaded into the truck they could see the new loader. The cab of the unit can lift up so that the operator can look down into the truck. “They aren’t loading blind,” Mericle said.
The transfer station is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon. Call them at (712) 243-0990.