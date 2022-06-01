AUDUBON — VFW Post #4191 hosted Memorial Day services on Monday, May 30, at the Maple Grove/Arlington Heights Cemetery, which included music, a salute by the color guard and rifle line, and the reading of the names of the area veterans who had passed.
The cemetery was a sea of red, white and blue, with Audubon school students helping to put flags on veterans graves on Friday, putting up larger flags on the poles and taking them down again late Monday afternoon. Officials said there were 650 flags to put up, and 770 names to be read.