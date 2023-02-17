Bags to Benches Program Donation

The Bags to Benches program is still going strong. Plastic grocery bags, dry cleaning bags, bread bags, shrink wrap, and other similar plastic continues to be dropped off at the Atlantic Parks and Recreation office at 1200 Sunnyside Lane where it is stored until delivery to the landfill for baling and then delivered to HyVee. HyVee sends the plastic to one of its distribution centers where trucks for the TREX Recycling Program pick it up for delivery to its manufacturing centers. There it is turned into benches, tables, decking and other outdoor furniture. Through TREX's community recycling challenge program, communities and organizations have the opportunity to receive a bench for every 500 pounds of plastic collected. Several benches have been acquired for utilization in the Atlantic parks, and other Atlantic and surrounding community locations. The Atlantic Elks Lodge has been an ongoing participant in our local community challenge program, and their latest 500 pounds of plastic resulted in a bench for Walnut. It has been placed at the playground behind the Walnut Community Center. For information about the community challenge program, contact Vicki Nordskog at 712-243-7787.
