AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council voted to ask the public to approve a $2.8 million bond for the new fire station — and will approve a $400,000 bond for repairs to the city pool.
The fire station project, estimated at $2.8 million, included more bays to allow Fire and Rescue to keep all vehicles inside, and other inside additions, like lockers for gear, a meeting room and more. Council members at the special meeting suggested that the building committee go back to JEO to see if the project could be put into multiple phases to bring down costs and tabled other discussion to Monday night’s meeting.
This is the city’s second attempt at passing a bond issue. The first was for a $2.9 million bond that failed in a vote last November. The public measure didn’t get the 60 percent needed to pass: it received 413 no votes or 69.18 percent to 184 yes votes or 30.82 percent.
The pool project includes renovation of 30 year old mechanical systems and general repairs, at a cost of about $300,000.
Initially the city considered additional modifications including adding a zero entry to the pool, along with the repairs, which was estimated to cost $1.5 million.
After considering the costs, the council decided not to bond for the pool, but to go with the $300,000 repairs which will be paid for with the separate $400,000 bond — the city can bond for up to $400,000 without going to a vote.
While there have been longtime problems with the baby pool section, officials with the pool had wanted to do something to stay competitive with other area pools families might go to, by including options like a zero entry, which would have taken up the space occupied by the baby pool, but also help the pool comply with ADA rules.