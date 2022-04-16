ELK HORN — The Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton School Board approved a handful of staffing changes including approving the resignation of Secondary Principal Nate McDonald at their meeting on Monday night, according to shared Superintendent Trevor Miller.
McDonald has accepted a position as Middle School Principal at Missouri Valley, Miller said. McDonald was a new principal, moving to the district last year, and “has done a good job during his first year,” Miller said. “Missouri Valley is getting an energetic positive person who looks out for students and staff.”
McDonald has family in the Missouri Valley area, Miller said “We had numerous conversations about the opportunity, and I said, ‘You have to do what is best for you and your family.”
“We posted the position on Tuesday morning after Monday’s board meeting,” Miller said, “I will be reviewing candidates over Easter weekend and hopefully setting up interviews late next week.”
As shared Superintendent, Miller said the IKM-Manning district was also interviewing for an Assistant Principal, “trying to add a position to help with the fourth through 12th grade building there, with me being shared.”
In other business, the Exira-EHK board approved resignations from Ryan Gaumer (fourth grade teacher), Emma Bireline (HS English teacher), Stephanie Thompson (Para-Educator) and Kristi Madsen (Para-Educator).
The board also approved new hires Sara Myers (MS/HS guidance counselor), Stephanie Ford (fifth grade teacher), Derek Reischauer (HS social studies teacher), Andrea Schwery (head softball coach), Courtney Peppers (assistant softball coach), Tom Petersen (head baseball coach), and Drew Buckholdt (assistant baseball coach).
The board also renewed sharing agreements with Green Hills AEA for a librarian and school based interventionist.