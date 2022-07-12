CASS COUNTY - Joseph Townsend, of Surprise, Ariz., was arrested on theft in the third degree, an aggravated misdemeanor for an offense that occurred July 1.
Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist responded to a call about an iPad and some fishing rods from a vehicle at Lake Anita on Friday, July 1. The victim said he had used the "Find my iPad" app, and it indicated the middle of the building at the Anita Motel. Both the victim and a DNR officer recognized Townsend's vehicle being at the lake, and motel workers said the Townsend was in a room located in the middle of the motel. When deputies went to speak to the Townsend about the incident, the exact fishing rods were observed in the defendant's room. The defendant gave the officers the grey bag that was taken and the iPad that he threw in a garbage can at the motel.
Townsend was arrested and paid $200 cash bond. An order appointing counsel at state expense was denied as Townsend wasn't eligible.
A hearing for initial appearance was held, and another order said that the court set the bail in the amount of $2,000. The court took into account the defendant's criminal history, open warrants and a history of failure to appear, and ordered that Townsend remain in custody until conditions are reviewed or bond posted.
A preliminary hearing will be held on July 14.