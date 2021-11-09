Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 3,863 American Degrees were be awarded. Tate Den Beste, a member of the Atlantic FFA chapter was awarded the American FFA Degree at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 27-30. Den Beste said, “It was an honor to be able to walk across stage and receive this award. It is something that I will remember and I am very grateful for everyone who helped me along the way”.
To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.
He began with two SAE Projects that included working at Atlantic Golf and Country Club to pick up range balls and Sunny Side Putt Um Up where he would work the counter and helping to manage the goat herd. As he progressed through high school he began to work at Gavin Lynn Farms where he would manage and feed the cattle herd, as well as help with harvest. Eric Miller, the Atlantic FFA Advisor said, “Tate might have grown more than any student I have ever had. To begin as a shy freshman in the back of the classroom to running for District and State FFA Office and then reaching the highest award an FFA member can achieve. Tate has shown all of our FFA members that anything is possible and they should reach for the stars.”
Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.
