SOUTHWEST IOWA — Atlantic will celebrate holiday lights with a lighted parade starting at 6 p.m. tonight. But come early: from 3:30-5:30 p.m. there will be horsedrawn carriage rides and Santa will be in his cabin in City Park to visit with kids. Fireworks will kick off the parade, and if you haven't, you can take in the Festival of Trees.
The Festival of Trees runs through Dec. 5 at the Catholic Parish Center, 105 W. 5th Street in Atlantic. Admission is a free will donation. Cookies and beverages will be served and soup is served on Sunday.
The BPO Does Cookie Walk will be Saturday from 9 a.m. – noon, there will be performances by local artists on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Raffle items, donated by area residents, artists, writes and crafters, will be on display and all proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. A match of raffle funds will be thanks to the Royal Neighbors of America. New this year, a separate raffle is being held for a vintage, life-sized mechanical Santa. This Santa had been housed at the now-closed Coca-Cola Museum in downtown Atlantic, and has graced many downtown windows as early as the 1950s. Tickets for this unique raffle can be purchased at any time prior to the drawing on Dec. 5 - either at the Atlantic Chamber, or at Festival of Trees where he will be on display. Festival hours are Saturday, Dec. 4: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.. The event is hosted by American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Cass County.
A free Holiday Concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, at First Church of Christ in Atlantic at 3 p.m. Local talent of all ages will perform and the Angel of Christmas will be announced.
Need more shopping time? Atlantic’s annual Christmas Craft & Vendor Show will be held on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center. Concessions available. Handmade crafters, direct sale vendors, baked goods – something for everyone! Free admission.
A Hometown Christmas at the Audubon Agrihall is coming up tonight, Saturday, Dec. 4. The event is open to families and individuals for a free will offering from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there is something for everyone.
Take in the Festival of Trees, you might get some ideas for your tree. Santa will be there all day for the kids or kids at heart. Have hot chocolate and cinnamon rolls — by the FireHouse Flames, and they will be hosting a box maze as well. Kids activities will be available and a painting class starts at 2 p.m.
Other Holiday Happenings on Saturday, Dec. 4
The Massena Historical Society will hold its annual Soup and Salad luncheon on today at St. Patrick’s Church basement on Main Street in Massena. Doors will open at 10 a.m. for viewing beautiful Christmas centerpieces designed by area residents and displayed amidst a background of gold, silver, and white. Serving will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and many door prizes will be shared. Tins of cookies will be sold and plenty of door prizes will be awarded. Handicapped entrance is the back door of the basement.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Women’s Cookie Walk will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. Patrick’s Parish Center, 102 Market St., in Audubon from 9-11 a.m. or until the cookies are gone. Cost is $10 per box of cookies, $12 per advance order. Candy is also available to purchase. Advance order by Friday, Dec. 3. Linda Irlmeier: 304-3138 or April Brand: 563-2112. Advance orders may be picked up by 10 a.m.
Anita American Legion Bingo will be held tonight at the Anita American Legion Hall (740 Main St. Anita). Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. Payout amounts depend on attendance. Progressive Jackpot. Food is available. No outside food or beverages allowed.
The EHK Optimist sponsored Fun Night-supported by a Thrivent Action Team will be Friday, Dec 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton high school building. Free hot dogs for the kids. Free bounce house sponsored by Insurance Services — Elk Horn Clark Ahrenholtz State Farm Insurance and Petersen Insurance Agency. Games for the kids, fishing, basketball shoot, cake walk and grab bag. 10 tickets for $1
Adair’s annual Holiday Extravaganza will be held on Dece. 4. The Festival of Trees will be held from 1-8 p.m. at the Adair Fire Station, admission is a free will donation. Popcorn and cider will be available. Proceeds help fund local scholarships and other community needs. The First Presbyterian Church will display Nativity scenes from 1-8 p.m. Santa Claus will be present at the fire station from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Adair Lions Club will hold their annual soup supper at the fire station from 5-7 p.m. for a free will donation. They will be serving chili and vegetable beef soup. The Adair Sesquicentennial Committee will have a memorial tree lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. at the City Park. Bring lawn chairs or you may remain in your cars for the lighting and tune in to the radio.
And On Sunday, Dec. 5
A Breakfast with Santa will be held at the Walnut Community Center – formerly the Walnut High School, 415 Antique City Drive, from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. They will be serving a pancake breakfast for a free will donation. Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 9 a.m. – noon.
Anita’s Christmas Walk will be held on Dec. 5. From 1-3 p.m. Christmas photo op at 801 Maple St., 3:30 p.m. Live Nativity Scene at Methodist Church, 3:45 p.m. Holiday Hustle hosted by Anita Wellness Center, 4 p.m. Legion Supper, 4:15 p.m. Lighted Parade line-up at the food pantry, 4:45 p.m. Lighted Parade – Sinclair to Community Center, 5-7 p.m. Santa comes to town at the Anita Library – Santa will lead the parade, bring your soup and letters to the library, 4-7 p.m. Santa’s Sweet Shop at Anita Library, 5-7 p.m. Hayride – loading at fire station, 4-H Bake Sale, kids crafts, tour of trees, Gingerbread house contest all at Anita Community Center, Luminaries up Maple and down Locust, Recipe Walk - local businesses on Main St., bonfire and caroling on Main Street and characters in the park.