United Methodist Women's Unit Meeting- June 10

The Atlantic United Methodist Women held their Guest Day Salad Luncheon on Friday, June 10. Sixty-seven United Methodist Women and guest from 14 Atlantic and area churches, attended the Salad Luncheon at noon. The United Methodist Women Executive Board and other circle members were host for the event.
Vice President Sharon Hansen gave the welcome, and Pastor Dean McPherson gave the table prayer. Joyce Jensen led devotions, and Dorothy Bates gave a reading from the Response magazine. Lloyd Munson provided piano music before and during the luncheon.
Sharon Hansen introduced Mary Ward, Cass County Recorder, who gave a program on Women in Leadership, which was the theme of the program. Sharon Hansen introduced Marcia Anderson who provided musical entertainment. Madonna Nisson introduced the United Methodist Women District Officers present, and guests from Atlantic and area churches. Joyce Jensen announced that the door prizes would be given to one person at each table. They included a potted flower prepared by Ginger Thomas.