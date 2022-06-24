United Methodist Women's Unit Meeting- June 10

(photo contributed)

Mary Ward, Cass County Recorder, who gave a program on Women in Leadership, during the United Methodist Women’s Unit Meeting.

 (photo contributed)

The Atlantic United Methodist Women held their Guest Day Salad Luncheon on Friday, June 10. Sixty-seven United Methodist Women and guest from 14 Atlantic and area churches, attended the Salad Luncheon at noon. The United Methodist Women Executive Board and other circle members were host for the event.

Vice President Sharon Hansen gave the welcome, and Pastor Dean McPherson gave the table prayer. Joyce Jensen led devotions, and Dorothy Bates gave a reading from the Response magazine. Lloyd Munson provided piano music before and during the luncheon.

Sharon Hansen introduced Mary Ward, Cass County Recorder, who gave a program on Women in Leadership, which was the theme of the program. Sharon Hansen introduced Marcia Anderson who provided musical entertainment. Madonna Nisson introduced the United Methodist Women District Officers present, and guests from Atlantic and area churches. Joyce Jensen announced that the door prizes would be given to one person at each table. They included a potted flower prepared by Ginger Thomas.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos