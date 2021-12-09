ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park will host Christmas Market at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic on Thursday, Dec. 23 from 3-7 pm. This holiday farmers market is being held just two days before Christmas, so shoppers can enjoy delicious local foods on Christmas day. Christmas Market brings “Local” to your holiday table by offering a variety of produce, meats, desserts, and other foods, in addition to handmade decorations, gifts, and stocking stuffers.
Christmas Market is poised to offer a fantastic selection of premium products that are either homegrown or homemade.
Christmas Market Vendors confirmed as of Dec. 5:
Vendors offering pre-ordering only:
• Harrisdale Farmstead - Produce
• Miss NiNi's Fine Desserts - Handmade pies and cheesecakes
Vendors offering pre-ordering and in-person shopping:
• Bridgewater Farm - Organic produce, eggs, and meat
• Brun Ko Farm - Beef, pork, chicken, lamb, granola, suet blocks, cookies, and desserts
• Erickson Foods - Produce, syrups, fruit butters, and jellies
• Frosting Inc. - Cupcakes, cookies, hot cocoa bombs, and more
• Johnna Joy Designs - Jewelry and more
• Kingwood Farm - Goat milk soap, detergent, bath shreds, lotion. Pasture-raised pork, eggs, beef
• Kringle Man - Danish kringle, cream horns, Danish letters, Danish pastries
• Noble Provisions - Beef
• Smudge - Bath and body products, soaps, and candles
• Sweet Sisters Vegan - Vegan health and beauty products
• The Pet Bistro - Dog and cat food and treats; cat toys and beds
• TJ's Kitchen - Wine bread pastries
Vendors offering in-person shopping only:
• Connie's Creations - Hand-crocheted dishcloths, hats, hot pads, and more
• DeLaine's Designs - Doll clothes
• DezaRae Farm Soaps - Goat milk lotions and soaps
• JD Crafters - Items made using a laser and CNC router and a lathe, including Christmas and table
ornaments, signage, cutting boards, coasters, serving trays and catch all trays, and more
• Mandy's Sweet Tooth Confections - Homemade pies, sugar cookie bars, cupcakes, cookie trays,
candy barks and fudge, savory pretzels and snack mix, and other assorted desserts
• Slightly Sassy Orchid Designs - Tumblers and signs
• Wud Bi Tek - CNC laser carvings and cuttings
Prepared food vendors selling dinner on-site:
• Pomodoro Fresh Italian Food Truck -Homemade pasta, sauces, sandwiches, salads and dessert
Christmas Market Pre-ordering: Christmas Market will offer both in-person shopping as well as pre-ordering. Christmas Market pre-ordering will be available through www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com from Dec. 13-20. Pre-ordering is recommended for customers who want to plan on a particular food item (such as a favorite pie) as well as customers who want to stay distanced this holiday season. Some vendors, such as Miss NiNi's Fine Desserts, will only be offering pre-ordered products.
Produce in the Park thanks customers for masking and distancing at indoor markets.
Produce in the Park continues to accept vendor applications to Christmas Market and other holiday farmers markets (Sweetheart Market and Spring Celebration Market). For more information visit produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com or contact Market Manager Brigham Hoegh at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249-5870.
Christmas Market is made possible by sponsorships from the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank and Trust, Camblin Mechanical, Cass County Tourism, Cass County Farm Bureau, the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, Meyer and Gross, and Smith Land Service.
For the latest information on Harvest Market, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram
(https://www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/) or sign up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.