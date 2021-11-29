To Whom It May Concern: I read advertisements for stopping drunk driving: Who gives license to sell liquor? We have lost 1,000 people in Iowa for overdose of drugs. Who encourages physicians to prescribe more prescriptions to better control pain? There are more advertisements for gambling. When are we going to start treating people addicted to gambling?
Letter to the Editor - Questions
jeffl
