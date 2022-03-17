The Cass County Conservation Board has partnered with the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation for a Land Protection in Iowa Public Program. The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation will be speaking about Iowa Natural Heritage’s statewide land protection efforts and challenges in permanently protecting large blocks of wildlife habitat in Western Iowa. The program will be held at the Atlantic Public Library Community Room on Saturday March 26 at 10 a.m. We hope you will join us for this great adult public program.

