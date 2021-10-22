Danielle Bennett, ninth grade daughter of Scott and Christine Bennett, was recently selected for participation in the 35th annual Opus Honor Choir Festival. This is the second year that Bennett has been accepted into this prestigious choir. Also accepted in the choirs are Gracie DeArment, eighth grade daughter of Nathan and Shannon DeArment, Delaney Hinman, eighth grade daughter of Larry and Heidi Hinman and Zephyr Mitchell, seventh grade son of Jason and Diane Mitchell. Addison Freund, eighth grade daughter of Clint and Laura Freund, is a first alternate. Over 2,100 students were nominated by their directors for 720 positions in the four Opus Honor Choirs. Selections were made by means of a recorded audition. Guest conductors of the choirs include Nancy Ewing, LaMars Community Middle School, Fifth and Sixth Grade Honor Choir; Dave Fog, retired, Seventh and Eighth Grade Bass Clef Honor Choir; Cheryl Thompson, Atlantic Middle School, Seventh and Eighth Grade Treble Clef Honor Choir; and Samantha Robillard, Pella High School, Ninth Grade Mixed Honor Choir. The 2021 Opus Honor Choirs will perform at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 in C.Y. Stephens Auditorium in the Iowa State Center in Ames. The Opus Honor Choir Festival is made possible by the Iowa Choral Directors Association, Inc.
Accepted singers are the students of Cheryl Thompson, Atlantic Middle School choir director, and Evan Adamon, Atlantic High School director.