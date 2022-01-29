EXIRA — Geraldine Kommes is 97 years old, lives in the Exira Care Center and loves to read. She loves to read so much that she recently finished book number 1,000, and she’s still going.
How does she know she’s read 1,000? Geraldine keeps track of what she’s read in a notebook, writing down the name of each book, and there are a lot of Danielle Steel books in that list.
“I like Danielle Steel’s books the most,” she said.
Steel is a prolific writer. She’s published more than 185 books, 141 of them novels, and also writes non-fiction books, along with picture books and two series of childrens’ books.
Geraldine said she could look in her notebook to see how many of those books she’s read, but she really likes Steel’s work, “She’s the best.”
Geraldine grew up in Massena, and attended Corning schools her freshman year, graduating from Cumberland High School in 1943.
She moved up to the Exira area around 1945, and began teaching second grade, something she said she enjoyed, and later worked in a grocery store. She was also a member of the Exira Red Hats, getting together for meals and fellowship.
She married Ambrose Kommes in 1947, in Cumberland. He had been born in Exira and attended school there. In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving until Oct. 31, 1945, and received many honors for his service. He worked as a garage mechanic, and was active in the community, as a member of the Exira Fire Department, the American Legion, the “E” Club and the Exira Community Club. He died in 1998.
And while Geraldine had read earlier in her life, she really got started reading regularly when her husband, Ambrose, was in the hospital. “I would read with him, when he was in the hospital,” she said.
She read with children while teaching, read to her younger brothers, along with her daughter and son.
“I’ve read a lot of books to kids,” she said.
Coming from a big family, she also remembered helping out and taking care of her siblings — she had six brothers and two sisters.
Today she is still reading, a little bit every day, she said. When asked if she had a favorite Danielle Steel book, she said she liked them all, but just read them once — there were a lot of them to read.
The Exira Public Library helps feed her reading habit. They brought her books when she was living at home, and over the two years she’s been living in the care center.
“They’ve been really good,” Geraldine said. She doesn’t need to send them lists of what she wants, they know what she likes to read, and they just bring it.