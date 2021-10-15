A Fall Vocal Concert will be held at the Audubon High School Auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
This will be all 5th-12th grade choir members performing for the public.
All are welcome to come support our singers and enjoy some great music!
