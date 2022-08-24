DES MOINES - Grace Wood, 20, of Indianola, placed first in the senior division during the championship round of the 62nd annual Bill Riley Talent Search Competition held Sunday, Aug. 21, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Wood and was awarded a $10,000 prize for her baton act.
featured
Sprout Winners from Area Win 2022 Iowa State Fair Bill Riley Talent Search
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic responders checking out possible gas leak, explosion Sunday
- Successful outing for AHS Smack Down
- House Fire in Lewis
- AtlanticFest Road Race
- PREP FOOTBALL: W-MU's strong second half dooms Audubon
- Law Enforcement executes searches, makes two arrests Monday
- Area Police Reports
- Things Are Looking Up
- Hay Bale Fire Sunday
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Pre-season volleyball rankings
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.