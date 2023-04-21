Civil War Treasures shared with the Walnut Genealogy Society

Barb and John Butcher gave the program during a recent Walnut Genealogy Society meeting and show different Civil War artifacts.

 (photo contributed)

Eleven members of the Walnut Genealogy Society met on April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Walnut Public Library. Minutes of the last meeting were read by Karen Hansen and the treasurer’s report was given by Barb Butcher.

