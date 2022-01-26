Musings from the Cass County Museum

Who among our readers has played the age-old game of “Marbles”, where a large ring is drawn on the ground and a number of small marbles are placed within it? Players take turns to flick a larger marble at these marbles, attempting to knock them out of the ring. Or what about Chinese Checkers or even Hungry Hungry Hippos? In each of these games, marbles are the central playing pieces. They are commonly made of clear glass with a ‘cat’s eye’ colored insert. They are made using many techniques though they can be categorized into two general types: hand-made and machine-made. Some older ones may be made of clay, pottery, ceramic, or porcelain. Sizes vary, though the most common size is one half inch. Currently, the world’s largest manufacturer is Vacor de Mexico. This company, founded in 1934, now makes 90 percent of the world’s marbles. Over 12 million are produced daily.
Marbles are often collected, both for nostalgia and for their aesthetic colors. For Carol Johnk, a local Cass County man, his interest in marble collecting didn’t begin until he was around 20-years-old. He spotted some unusually pretty ones, and from there he began to search them out in earnest. His collection of 5,000 marbles, now property of the Cass County Historical Museum, contains examples from as far away as Germany. Carol has purchased most of his marbles at auctions. There is an interesting variety of types and styles, neatly displayed in bottles, a gumball machine, clear artistic glass displays, and an assortment of wooden display cases which were beautifully handcrafted by Carol. There are two-inch marbles in a variety of mediums, some of which contain colorful peppermint designs and miniature animals.
A special item of interest is the clear marble “POP” bottle which was used before bottle caps were invented. These bottles were filled upside down and pressurized to seal the marble against the top of the bottle. To drink the beverage, the marble was pushed down into the bottle. The loud popping noise it made when opened gave soft drinks the nickname “POP."
Marble bottles were invented in the mid-1800’s by an Englishman named Codd. The bottle on display was made about the 1930’s and was used in India by a British lemonade bottling company. Be sure to take a look at this gem of a bottle when visiting The Museum.
The Museum’s collection can be viewed from 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, May through Mid-December, at the Cass County Historical Museum on Main Street in Griswold. There is no admission charge, just the option of a free-will donation. Tours are available through request by calling 712-778-5040.