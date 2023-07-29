EXIRA— Glen Ludwig was chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal for the Exira 4th of July Parade because of his devotion to his hometown.
According to the letter sent in about him, “Glen Ludwig was born and raised in the Exira area and graduated from Exira Community High School. He served in the U.S. Army and graduated from the University of Arizona. Glen started up his company, Ludwig Engineering, in San Bernardino, Calif. Glen also has business ventures in real estate developments in California and Arizona. His most recent endeavor is Fairway Village Estates, in Fort Mahave in Arizona.
Glen married the love of his life Pearl Densmore and they shared 61 years together. Pearl passed away in January of 2022.
“Glen has never forgotten where he came from, and enjoys returning to Exira as often as possible, especially for the 4th of July Celebration.
Over the years, Glen and Pearl have made considerable donations to the Legion Park restrooms, playground, and the Lion’s Club concession stand. They have donated to the generator at the Exira Christian Church, and new fire safety gear for each fireman at the Exira Fire Department.
Glen and Pearl also have started a “Scholarship Foundation.” Last year they awarded $2,000 scholarships to 14 seniors in the Extra-Elk Horn-Kimballton school district and plans to continue for the foreseeable future.”
The letter concludes, “Wow, Glen — your hometown community thanks you from the bottom of our hearts.”