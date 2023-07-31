ATLANTIC — A fire alarm went off at the Cass County Communications building just before 11 a.m. this morning, during the “Best of Iowa” show, but luckily it was a false alarm.
People stepped outside of the building, and the alarm was shut off. Katie Bateman, Youth Services Coordinator, said the kitchen could get a little warm, but everything was under control by the time the fire department arrived and the 4-Hers were back to showing off their skills to the judges again.
Some of the those competitors used a microwave, and others used kitchen equipment from a refrigerator to a stove to put together their items.
In the show, Clover Kids, Juniors, Intermediates and Seniors prepared different food items using Iowa products. Intermediates were making casseroles while Seniors put together family favorite dishes made healthier. Juniors made salads and Clover Kids, with the help of an older 4-Her. They were judged on how they put their dishes together, from mixing up the ingredients to whether they wore their gloves when working with food. Afterwards they were able to take some of what they made to a tasting table where there were often long lines to get samples.