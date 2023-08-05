AUDUBON - Four former AFS host students of Tim and Jan Andersen recently visited Audubon for their host sister Emily’s wedding. Emily married Evan Woodward on July 1. The host students were: Patrick Fuenffinger from Ettlingen, Germany who lived in Audubon during the 2008-2009 school year. He currently works for Daimler Truck in Stuttgart, Germany and is a product manager of different apps such as those designed to steer a truck remotely via an app. Philip Draxler from Vienna, Austria who lived in Audubon for one semester in 2010. He is currently studying business law and working part-time for a Viennese law firm. Francois Sudan from Fribourg, Switzerland who lived in Audubon during the 2011-2012 school year. He is working as a medical doctor in the emergency department of Sion. Kalisa Ndamage formerly of Johannesburg, South Africa who is currently living in New York City who lived in Audubon during the 2014-2015 school year. He is working for KKR as a private equity investor purchasing chemical and industrial companies.
Former AFS host student Mara Kuchler recently visited her host parents Bryan and Patty Svoboda. She attended AHS during the 2014-2015 school year. Her boyfriend Philip and brother Steffen accompanied her. She is currently living in Northrine Westphalia, Germany near the border with Netherlands. Mara works as a human resources manager for ODLO which is a sports brand specializing in active wear and sportswear.