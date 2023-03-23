Local Students attending Bethel University in St. Paul, have been named to the Dean's List for academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester. The Dean's List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.
Local students named to Dean's List at Bethel University
jeffl
