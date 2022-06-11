Christopher Hjuler retires from Active Duty Army

First Sergeant Christopher Hjuler was born in Audubon in 1983. He enlisted in the United States Army in July of 2002. He attended One Station Unit Training and Airborne Training at Fort Benning, Ga.
His military education includes; Primary Leadership Development Course; Basic Noncommissioned Officer Course; Maneuver Senior Leader Course; Company Commander and First Sergeant Pre-Command Course; The Army Instruction Training Course, Infantry Mortar Leader Course, Air Movement Operations Course, Mission Command Digital Master Gunner Course, Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course, Combatives Trainer Course Level 1 and 2, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Course, Small Land Warfare Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Operator Course, Sling Load Inspector Certification Course, Observer Coach/Trainer Course, Jumpmaster Course, Pathfinder Course, Air Assault Course; and Combat Lifesaver Course.
His civilian education includes: Bachelor of Arts in Management with magna Cum Laude honors from the American Military University, West Virginia.
Hjuler’s assignments include: Headquarter and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion 506th Infantry (Currahee), Camp Greaves, South Korea; Alpha Company, 2nd and 3rd Battalion 187th Infantry Regiment (Rakkasan), Fort Campbell, Ky.; Delta Company, 2nd Battalion 29th Infantry Regiment Fort Benning, Ga.; Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion 7th Infantry Regiment (Cottonbaler), Fort Stewart, Ga.; Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment (White Devils), Headquarter and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment (Geronimo), Fort Bragg, N.C.; Bravo Team 3rd Battalion 395th Armor Regiment, Fort Stewart, Ga.; Headquarter and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion 8th Infantry Regiment (Fighting Eagles), Headquarter and Headquarters Company, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (Iron Brigade), Fort Carson, Colo.
His deployments include: Iraq, Operations Iraqi Freedom, Iraq, Operation New Dawn, Afghanistan, Operation Enduring Freedom (2); Kuwait, Operation Spartan Shield.
His awards and decorations include; The Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (3), Army Commendation Medal (7), Army Achievement Medal (3), Army Good Conduct Medal (5), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal (2), Korean Defense Service Medal; Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (4), NATO Medal; Valorous Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation (3); Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Pathfinder Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge with Rifle Clasp, Canadian Forces Basic Parachutist Badge, and the Order of Saint Maurice.
First Sergeant Hjuler has been married to his wife, Jessica, for fourteen years and has a son, Jamin Hjuler, 15 and a daughter, MacKenzie Hjuler, 13.
Attending the retirement ceremony from this area were First Sergeant Hjuler’s mother, Denise Purdy, his sister, Brittney and husband Brad Klocke, his brother, Mason and Jadon Hjuler, his honorary brother, Isaiah Goetz, and friend Liz and children, and his grandparents, Don and Darlene Hjuler.