AUDUBON — Stacie Heuss started out catering for her sister-in-law’s wedding, in 2014 and said, “that was probably my first regular catering event, and things just snowballed after that.”
She started out with some fund-raising events, making cakes, cup cakes, cookies and more, just to get her name out.
“At that time there weren’t a lot of home based bakers,” she said, and that led to special orders of different types.
Today she makes everything from wedding cakes to bagels from her Heuss Creations business.
She does a lot of cakes, cookies, home-made breads, croissants, dessert and wedding tasting boxes.
Since COVID a lot of brides have gone to having mini dessert bars, and they can get with samples with a dessert tasting box or try out cake possibilities with a cake tasting box.
While southwest Iowans are riding a rollercoaster of weather at this time of year — 50 degree days followed by snow — Stacie is getting ready for wedding season and doing a lot of those tasting boxes. Generally brides plan about a year ahead and normally Stacie would start taking orders for the next year after the summer.
“This year I’ve had a huge demand for 2024 events, so I’ve opened that up a lot earlier than I normally do,” she said.
There’s also a big demand for cinnamon rolls. “Those keep me quite busy,” she said.
Stacie met her husband Chad in college, she’s originally from Kansas and he was born and raised in Audubon. In addition to baking, she helps with the family business, Heuss Distributing, Inc., which offers seeds, fertilizer, chemicals, Precision Planting and custom build planters. They also have 140 acres of cropland, and a research plot. Heuss Distributing was started by Chad’s father, and when he retired, Chad and Stacie bought the business.
Stacie and her husband Chad have three children: the eldest, Ashlie, is 22, the middle daughter, Rachel, is a sophomore at Northwest Missouri State and the youngest, son Austin, is in high school.
What does she like to do when she’s not baking?
Getting outdoors is a favorite. “We’ve got a couple Can Ams, and we like to get out and ride the trails,” she said.
There are a number of ways to get a hold of her — she has a Facebook page for Heuss Creations, along with a website, but for those who want to see pictures of her work, Stacie says Facebook gets updated more often. You can also email her at stacie@heusscreations.com, message her at the Facebook page or call her at (712) 304-0489.