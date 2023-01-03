Eight teams from across Iowa qualified to compete in the hands-on portion of the contest;
An impressive showing of technical skills and talent was on display
• Approximately 280 high students representing 14 different schools from across Iowa took the 100-question written portion of the 31st Annual DMACC High School Hands-On Automotive Skills Contest earlier this fall.
• The top eight-scoring schools on the written test qualified to move on in the competition, with two students from each of those teams competing in the hands-on portion of the contest on Dec. 16.
• The DMACC Carroll Career Academy team was represented by Joshua Despenas, a senior at Exira-EHK High School, and Kyle Sundrup, a junior at Carroll Kuemper High School, as well as by team alternate Carter Wieland, a senior at Carroll High School, at the hands-on portion of the competition.
A trio of Carroll-area high school students recently earned first-place honors in the 31st Annual DMACC High School Hands-On Automotive Skills Contest. The competition, which recognizes some of the best high school automotive technicians in the state, was held on Dec. 16, at the Karl Chevrolet Automotive Technology Center on the DMACC Ankeny Campus.
Joshua Despenas, a senior at Exira-EHK High School, and Kyle Sundrup, a junior at Carroll Kuemper High School, competed on behalf of the DMACC Carroll Career Academy team. They were joined at the contest by team alternate Carter Wieland, a senior at Carroll High School, and their teacher, Eric Wollesen, an Automotive Technology instructor at the DMACC Carroll Campus.
“All three students spent a lot of their own time outside of class studying, practicing and performing diagnoses of all eight areas of the automobile,” Wollesen said. “I’m very proud of their hard work and their dedication – it paid off for them. These guys are on their way to becoming top technicians.”
Top talent from across Iowa
Earlier this fall, approximately 280 high students representing 14 different schools from across Iowa took the 100-question written portion of the 31st Annual DMACC High School Hands-On Automotive Skills Contest, and the top-eight scoring teams – including the DMACC Carroll Career Academy squad – qualified to move on in the competition. Two students from each of those teams were then selected to represent their team during the hands-on portion of the contest. During the hands-on competition, students competed in 15-minute, hands-on challenges in eight different areas: Engine performance, engine repair, electricity/electronics, brakes, steering and suspension, automatic transmission, manual drivetrain and HVAC.
Despenas and Sundrup brought home first-place honors for the DMACC Carroll Career Academy team with a final score of 497 points. As the contest winners, Sundrup and Despenas each received a $1,000 DMACC scholarship, a trip to the 2023 New York Auto Show and an automotive tools/equipment prize package featuring items from a variety of event sponsors, including the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association (IADA), NAPA Auto Parts, O’Reilly Auto Parts, AutoZone Auto Parts, Arnold Motor Supply, Lowe’s, Snap-On, Mac Tools, Johnston Autostores and Harbor Freight.
The final team results were:
1. DMACC Carroll Career Academy
2. Mt. Pleasant Community High School
3. DMACC Ames Career Academy
4. Fort Madison Community School District
5. DMACC Ankeny Career Academy
6. Southwestern Community College (SWCC) Career Academy
7. DMACC Southridge Career Academy
- 8. Algona Community School District(unable to travel to compete in the hands-on portion of the contest due to winter weather conditions)
For more information about the DMACC Automotive Technology program, visit auto.dmacc.edu.