By Carley
From Atlantic
Step 1- put ranch on it; Step 2-put shredded cheese on top of it; Step 3-put more cheese on top of it; Step 4- put sugar on it; Step 5- put chocolate milk in the turkey; Step 6- cook it for 10 hours on 5 degrees.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month Digital Only Access
|$8.50
|for 31 days
|3 Month Digital Only Access
|$33.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Digital Only Access
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Digital Only Access
|$124.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
By Carley
From Atlantic
Step 1- put ranch on it; Step 2-put shredded cheese on top of it; Step 3-put more cheese on top of it; Step 4- put sugar on it; Step 5- put chocolate milk in the turkey; Step 6- cook it for 10 hours on 5 degrees.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Generally cloudy. High 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. High around 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 16mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 18mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 18mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.